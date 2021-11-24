Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 101 new cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, November 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 101 total new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 24.

The health center also reported 156 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 10.3 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 80,946 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes the total first, second and booster doses administered by all vaccine providers.

11/24/2021 @ 3PM: COVID-19 Update. 7-Day Positivity Rate = 10.3%.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

