Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Busy travel weekend in the Heartland

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The next several days are considered the busiest travel times of the year for both drivers and those who fly to their destinations.

There’s still one more flight taking off from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport later Wednesday night, heading to Chicago’s very busy O’Hare Airport.

While dozens are flying out of Cape Girardeau for the holiday weekend, many more are hitting the road to see friends and family.

AAA predicted more than 53 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s up 13 percent from last year.

We caught up with two families who stopped in Cape Girardeau to get gas on the way to their final destinations.

“Our granny just died, so we’re going down there to visit.”

“It feels nice, I haven’t been there in about five or six years.”

“It’s kind of like my second trip since we got the COVID thing, pretty much under control been vaccinated three times so I’m happy about that and since then we’ve drove out to San Diego in September, so now were doing the northern thing and were gonna be headed back to the coast.”

If you’re hitting the road Wednesday night or even on Thursday morning, you can find the latest road conditions by checking online with MoDOT or the transportation department in the state where you’re heading.

Traveler maps
MoDOT Traveler Map
IDOT Traveler Map
KYTC Traveler Map

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Multiple crews were called to a house fire at 1005 Greensferry Road early Tuesday morning,...
Man injured in Jackson house fire
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Drivers may self-detour around this site via U.S. 60 and KY 937/Cutoff Road.
Stuck mobile home blocking KY 453/Iuka Rd. in Livingston Co.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a SEMI in Marshall...
KSP investigating deadly crash on I-24 Marshall Co.
A SEMI hauling mouthwash blocked one westbound lane of I-24 in Livingston County for a few...
I-24 reopened after SEMI hauling mouthwash overturns
KSP investigating deadly crash in Marshall Co.
KSP investigating deadly crash in Marshall Co.