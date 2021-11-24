Busy travel weekend in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The next several days are considered the busiest travel times of the year for both drivers and those who fly to their destinations.

There’s still one more flight taking off from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport later Wednesday night, heading to Chicago’s very busy O’Hare Airport.

While dozens are flying out of Cape Girardeau for the holiday weekend, many more are hitting the road to see friends and family.

AAA predicted more than 53 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s up 13 percent from last year.

We caught up with two families who stopped in Cape Girardeau to get gas on the way to their final destinations.

“Our granny just died, so we’re going down there to visit.”

“It feels nice, I haven’t been there in about five or six years.”

“It’s kind of like my second trip since we got the COVID thing, pretty much under control been vaccinated three times so I’m happy about that and since then we’ve drove out to San Diego in September, so now were doing the northern thing and were gonna be headed back to the coast.”

If you’re hitting the road Wednesday night or even on Thursday morning, you can find the latest road conditions by checking online with MoDOT or the transportation department in the state where you’re heading.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.