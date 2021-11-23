Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warm and windy tomorrow. Rain and turning colder Thanksgiving.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Skies will be clear for the early evening hours but clouds will be on the increase after midnight towards tomorrow morning. Southerly winds will begin to increase as well keeping temperatures from dropping as low as we saw last night. A few areas may fall close to freezing before midnight with temperatures rising later. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. It will be quite windy at times as well. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times.

A cold front will move through the area on Thanksgiving. This front will bring showers during the morning hours followed by much cooler weather during the afternoon hours. Highs will be early in the day with late afternoon temperatures ranging from the middle 30s far north to middle 40s south.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening,...
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/23.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 11/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/23.
First Alert noon forecast on 11/23
A chilly, but beautiful sunny day at Campbell City Park .
Clear, Cool, and Frosty Start!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/23
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 11/23