Warm and windy tomorrow. Rain and turning colder Thanksgiving.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Skies will be clear for the early evening hours but clouds will be on the increase after midnight towards tomorrow morning. Southerly winds will begin to increase as well keeping temperatures from dropping as low as we saw last night. A few areas may fall close to freezing before midnight with temperatures rising later. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. It will be quite windy at times as well. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times.

A cold front will move through the area on Thanksgiving. This front will bring showers during the morning hours followed by much cooler weather during the afternoon hours. Highs will be early in the day with late afternoon temperatures ranging from the middle 30s far north to middle 40s south.

