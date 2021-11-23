Volunteers needed in the Heartland to serve on Thanksgiving Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is just two days away, and it’s the perfect time to volunteer at your local food banks or food pantries.

Two organizations in the Heartland need your help to serve meals to people in need.

“We are looking for volunteers for tomorrow and we’ll need especially delivery drivers on Thursday.”

JP Dunn is the coordinator for the Newman Catholic Student Center in Carbondale.

He said, right now, they have more than 350 meal deliveries scheduled for Thursday.

“And then whatever comes through the drive thru. Last year, we served 800 but there were only 250 deliveries, so we may hit 900 or 1,000 this year,” said Dunn.

A dozen volunteers are already prepping for one big community Thanksgiving meal.

Lieutenant Lily Renier with the Salvation Army said they are still looking for more volunteers.

“We have a lot of people signed up to do deliveries and to help serve it, but we always lack that issue of who’s gonna help do all the clean ups,” Reiner said.

Reiner said they’re expecting more than 600 people at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s exciting to be able to give to other people, you know this season is a time of giving we don’t always necessarily need to receive to feel that,” said Reiner.

Dunn said seeing those smiling faces is the reason they give back.

“It’s something that we do for the community every year and it’s something I feel good about giving back to the community and it’s a no-cost meal. We don’t charge anything for it, so if someone calls and orders a meal or 10 or whatever that’s great, we’d love to see that,” Dunn said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call 573-335-7000 for the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau and 618-529-3311 for the Newman Catholic Student Center in Carbondale.

