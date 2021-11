Vienna Classic Tournament kicks off Monday

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna Classic Tournament kicked off on Monday, November 22.

Also known as the Turkey Tournament, it’s when Vienna welcomes schools from around southern Illinois for basketball the week of Thanksgiving.

A schedule of the week’s events includes:

Monday, Nov. 22

5:30 p.m. - Carrier Mills vs. Cobden

7 p.m. - Meridian vs. Massac County

8:30 p.m. - Eldorado vs. Vienna

Tuesday, Nov. 23

5:30 p.m. - Cobden vs. Meridian

7 p.m. - Massac Co. vs. Eldorado

8:30 p.m. - Vienna vs. Carrier Mills

Wednesday, Nov. 24

5:30 p.m. - Meridian vs. Eldorado

7 p.m. - Carrier Mills vs. Massac County

8:30 p.m. - Cobden vs. Vienna

Friday, Nov. 26

5:30 p.m. - Eldorado vs. Carrier Mills

7 p.m. - Cobden vs. Massac County

8:30 p.m. - Vienna vs. Meridian

Saturday, Nov. 27

5:30 p.m. - Eldorado vs. Cobden

7 p.m. - Carrier Mills vs. Meridian

8:30 p.m. - Massac County vs. Vienna

Tickets are $5 at the door for adults, $3 for students or it’s covered by your season ticket.

You can watch all home Vienna games online.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.