UT Martin’s Howard, Simpson, Austin Peay’s Perry, Murray State’s Williams headline 2021 OVC Football Honors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three schools took home the four major 2021 Ohio Valley Conference football awards.

The results were announced on Tuesday, November 23.

UT Martin graduate student quarterback Keon Howard was named Offensive Player of the Year, while his coach, Jason Simpson, was honored as the Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year.

Austin Peay junior safety Koby Perry was named Defensive Player of the Year while Murray State freshman quarterback DJ Williams was named Freshman of the Year.

According to the OVC, UT Martin led the way with 19 selections across the three teams, including nine first-team and eight second-team picks.

Austin Peay had 16 selections while Southeast Missouri had 14.

The All-OVC first-team included 13 graduate students, five seniors, nine juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen while the second-team included nine graduate students, six seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores and six freshmen.

2021 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners OVC

Offensive Player of the Year - Keon Howard (QB), UT Martin

OVC Defensive Player of the Year - Koby Perry (SAF), Austin Peay

OVC Freshman of the Year - DJ Williams (QB), Murray State

Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year - Jason Simpson, UT Martin

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Keon Howard, UT Martin

RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

RB - Peyton Logan, UT Martin

RB - Zak Wallace, UT Martin

WR - Baniko Harley, Austin Peay

WR - Drae McCray, Austin Peay

WR - LaMartez Brooks, Murray State

WR - Eugene Minter, Austin Peay

TE - Rodell Rahmaan, Tennessee State

OC - Levi Nelser, Murray State

OC - Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri

OC - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OT - Michael Shanahan, UT Martin

OT - Jacob Vance, Murray State

OT - Bucky Williams, Austin Peay

OG - Robert Lacey, Tennessee State

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DE - Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech

DT - Bryson Donnell, Southeast Missouri

DT - Austin Pickett, UT Martin

DE - David DuBose, UT Martin

OLB - Omardrick Douglas, Southeast Missouri

ILB - John Ford, UT Martin

ILB - Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois

ILB - Brandon Mincey, Southeast Missouri

OLB - James Green, Tennessee State

CB - Marcis Floyd, Murray State

SAF - Koby Perry, Austin Peay

SAF - Deven Sims, UT Martin

CB - Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay

NICKEL - Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K - Kenny Doak, Southeast Missouri

P - Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri

KR - Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State

PR - Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay

QB - Geremy Hickbottom, Tennessee State

RB - Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State

RB - Devon Starling, Tennessee State

RB - David Gist, Tennessee Tech

WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin

WR - Johnny King, Southeast Missouri

WR - Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois

WR - Zaire Thornton, Tennessee State

WR - Quinton Cross, Tennessee Tech

TE - Rodney Williams II, UT Martin

OT - Nate Korte, Southeast Missouri

OC - Kurt Huff, Tennessee Tech

OG - Chris Jackson, UT Martin

OG - Gavin Olson, UT Martin

OT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin

OG - Colby McKee, Austin Peay

OT - Joe Ware, Austin Peay

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DE - Ethan Edmondson, Murray State

DT - Terray Jones, Tennessee State

DT - Terrell Allen, Austin Peay

DE - Jordan Miles, Eastern Illinois

DE - Tim Varga, Eastern Illinois

OLB - JaQuez Akins, UT Martin

ILB - Jack McDonald, Austin Peay

ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State

ILB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri

OLB - Darnel Victor, Murray State

CB - Jay Woods, UT Martin

SAF - Cory Rahman, Tennessee State

SAF - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech

CB - Shawn Shamburger, UT Martin

NICKEL - Jordan Vincent, Eastern Illinois

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

K - Maddux Trujillo, Austin Peay

K - Aaron Baum, Murray State

P - Matt Rigney, Austin Peay

KR - Shabari Davis, Southeast Missouri

PR - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

WR - Drae McCray, Austin Peay

K - Maddux Trujillo, Austin Peay

CB - Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois

RB - Harrison Bey-Buie, Eastern Illinois

QB - DJ Williams, Murray State

QB - CJ Ogbonna, Southeast Missouri

OG - Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri

LB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri

OC - Jeremiah Frazier, Tennessee State

OLB - Eyabi Anoma, UT Martin

RT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin

