UT Martin’s Howard, Simpson, Austin Peay’s Perry, Murray State’s Williams headline 2021 OVC Football Honors
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three schools took home the four major 2021 Ohio Valley Conference football awards.
The results were announced on Tuesday, November 23.
UT Martin graduate student quarterback Keon Howard was named Offensive Player of the Year, while his coach, Jason Simpson, was honored as the Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year.
Austin Peay junior safety Koby Perry was named Defensive Player of the Year while Murray State freshman quarterback DJ Williams was named Freshman of the Year.
According to the OVC, UT Martin led the way with 19 selections across the three teams, including nine first-team and eight second-team picks.
Austin Peay had 16 selections while Southeast Missouri had 14.
The All-OVC first-team included 13 graduate students, five seniors, nine juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen while the second-team included nine graduate students, six seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores and six freshmen.
2021 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners OVC
- Offensive Player of the Year - Keon Howard (QB), UT Martin
- OVC Defensive Player of the Year - Koby Perry (SAF), Austin Peay
- OVC Freshman of the Year - DJ Williams (QB), Murray State
- Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year - Jason Simpson, UT Martin
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Keon Howard, UT Martin
- RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri
- RB - Peyton Logan, UT Martin
- RB - Zak Wallace, UT Martin
- WR - Baniko Harley, Austin Peay
- WR - Drae McCray, Austin Peay
- WR - LaMartez Brooks, Murray State
- WR - Eugene Minter, Austin Peay
- TE - Rodell Rahmaan, Tennessee State
- OC - Levi Nelser, Murray State
- OC - Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri
- OC - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin
- OT - Michael Shanahan, UT Martin
- OT - Jacob Vance, Murray State
- OT - Bucky Williams, Austin Peay
- OG - Robert Lacey, Tennessee State
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE - Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech
- DT - Bryson Donnell, Southeast Missouri
- DT - Austin Pickett, UT Martin
- DE - David DuBose, UT Martin
- OLB - Omardrick Douglas, Southeast Missouri
- ILB - John Ford, UT Martin
- ILB - Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois
- ILB - Brandon Mincey, Southeast Missouri
- OLB - James Green, Tennessee State
- CB - Marcis Floyd, Murray State
- SAF - Koby Perry, Austin Peay
- SAF - Deven Sims, UT Martin
- CB - Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay
- NICKEL - Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Kenny Doak, Southeast Missouri
- P - Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri
- KR - Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State
- PR - Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay
- QB - Geremy Hickbottom, Tennessee State
- RB - Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State
- RB - Devon Starling, Tennessee State
- RB - David Gist, Tennessee Tech
- WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin
- WR - Johnny King, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Isaiah Hill, Eastern Illinois
- WR - Zaire Thornton, Tennessee State
- WR - Quinton Cross, Tennessee Tech
- TE - Rodney Williams II, UT Martin
- OT - Nate Korte, Southeast Missouri
- OC - Kurt Huff, Tennessee Tech
- OG - Chris Jackson, UT Martin
- OG - Gavin Olson, UT Martin
- OT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin
- OG - Colby McKee, Austin Peay
- OT - Joe Ware, Austin Peay
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE - Ethan Edmondson, Murray State
- DT - Terray Jones, Tennessee State
- DT - Terrell Allen, Austin Peay
- DE - Jordan Miles, Eastern Illinois
- DE - Tim Varga, Eastern Illinois
- OLB - JaQuez Akins, UT Martin
- ILB - Jack McDonald, Austin Peay
- ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State
- ILB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri
- OLB - Darnel Victor, Murray State
- CB - Jay Woods, UT Martin
- SAF - Cory Rahman, Tennessee State
- SAF - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech
- CB - Shawn Shamburger, UT Martin
- NICKEL - Jordan Vincent, Eastern Illinois
SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Maddux Trujillo, Austin Peay
- K - Aaron Baum, Murray State
- P - Matt Rigney, Austin Peay
- KR - Shabari Davis, Southeast Missouri
- PR - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
- WR - Drae McCray, Austin Peay
- K - Maddux Trujillo, Austin Peay
- CB - Russell Dandy, Eastern Illinois
- RB - Harrison Bey-Buie, Eastern Illinois
- QB - DJ Williams, Murray State
- QB - CJ Ogbonna, Southeast Missouri
- OG - Zack Gieg, Southeast Missouri
- LB - Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri
- OC - Jeremiah Frazier, Tennessee State
- OLB - Eyabi Anoma, UT Martin
- RT - Lamar Morgan, UT Martin
