Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening,...
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Tommy W. Dunning, 39 of Princeton, was charged with murder-domestic violence in the shooting...
Man charged with murder in Caldwell Co., Ky.
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems