Survey: Top 5 holiday movies and top 5 holiday classics

What are your top 5 holiday movies?
What are your top 5 holiday movies?
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - What are your top 5 holiday movies and the top 5 holiday classics you’d want to see in theaters?

According to Marcus Theatres, it surveyed nearly 2,400 of its reward members in 17 states, including Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky to see what movies they are most excited about this season.

The list of films was diverse, with everything from ghosts, superheroes and animated singing animals.

Top 5 holiday movies folks can’t wait to see

  1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” - 63 percent
  2. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” - 62 percent
  3. “The Matrix: Resurrections” - 49 percent
  4. “The King’s Man” - 45 percent
  5. “Sing 2″ - 43 percent

Top holiday classics to see on the big screen

  1. “Elf” - 57 percent
  2. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” - 50 percent
  3. “A Christmas Story” - 46 percent
  4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 46 percent
  5. “It’s a Wonderful Life” - 42 percent

What do you think of the results?

