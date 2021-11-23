Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 23.
The newly-confirmed cases include:
- Hardin County - one in their teens
- Johnson County - three in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one on their 50s and one in their 60s
- Massac County - one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
- Pope County - one in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Union County - two younger than 10, five in their teens, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
The health department also reported 15 newly recovered cases.
Five of the seven counties in its region are still under the orange level for warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk. Those include: Alexander, Union, Johnson, Massac and Hardin Counties.
