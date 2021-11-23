Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 23.

The newly-confirmed cases include:

Hardin County - one in their teens

Johnson County - three in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one on their 50s and one in their 60s

Massac County - one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

Pope County - one in their 50s and one in their 60s