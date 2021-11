CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Baptist 71-67 Monday night at the Show Me Center.

Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with 18 points.

With the win SEMO improved to 2-2.

The Arkansas State Women defeated the SEMO Women 73-65.

The Redhawks are now 1-3 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.