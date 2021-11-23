Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, November 23.
The newly reported cases since Thursday include:
- 0-12 years - 8
- 13-17 years - 4
- 18-64 years - 16
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 73
- Released from isolation - 4,553
- Deaths - 75
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 22.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
