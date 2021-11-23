Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, November 23.

The newly reported cases since Thursday include:

0-12 years - 8

13-17 years - 4

18-64 years - 16

65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 73

Released from isolation - 4,553

Deaths - 75

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.