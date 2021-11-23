Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, November 23.(WBNG 12 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, November 23.

The newly reported cases since Thursday include:

  • 0-12 years - 8
  • 13-17 years - 4
  • 18-64 years - 16
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 73
  • Released from isolation - 4,553
  • Deaths - 75

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

