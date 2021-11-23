Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Oh, deer! Tennessee elementary classroom victim of wildlife burglary

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WMC) - Yes, you read the headline correctly. Westside Elementary School in Springfield, Tennessee got a surprise visit from a furry burglar Tuesday morning.

An officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency was called to the school to remove a deer who broke into an emergency exit of the school overnight and rummaged through a classroom.

The whitetail buck, estimated to be 2.5 to 3.5 years old, was in good spirits when he was led out of the school, according to the TWRA.

Luckily, the unknown four-legged suspect got off scot-free without facing any charges.

Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning. Officer Kaleb Stratton was called to the school to...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening,...
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The crash is along I-24 eastbound just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
Crash blocking I-24 eastbound near 27mm in Marshall Co.
What are your top 5 holiday movies?
Survey: Top 5 holiday movies and top 5 holiday classics
The urban deer hunting season ends on Sunday, December 5.
City of Cape Girardeau gives update on urban deer hunt
Daniel Lobo, 22, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Cause of SIU student’s death released