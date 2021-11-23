National Class A Champions high school band gives finale performance in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland high school band put on a grand finale performance after being awarded national champions.

The Murray High School Tiger Band with the Murray Independent School District performed their 2021 “Ecstasy of Gold” show in front of their school district and family and friends on Tuesday, November 23.

This after being crowned Bands of America Class A National Champions recently.

“I’m just grateful,” Band Director Tim Zeiss said. “Murray is a special community. Our school district is so tight. The appreciation felt from the students and faculty, it’s really just remarkable. You don’t get that at every school system. So when we got introduced to do this idea, we were all for it.”

Zeiss said he is very proud of all the band members.

“It’s speechless,” Zeiss said. “Our band members have been through so much with COVID coming out and we’ve had our challenges throughout the year. Half of them are new. It’s just unbelievable how hard they work, how much they’ve committed to this and it showed through their work.”

Zeiss said he is also thankful for all the parents and staff who have helped out and supported the band.

