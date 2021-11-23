Heartland Votes
Murder investigation underway in Caldwell Co., Ky.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Princeton.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police said they have been requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting death of a woman.

The shooting was at home on the 800 block of Coleman Crider Road in Princeton, just before 8 p.m. on Monday, November 22.

According to a KSP preliminary investigation, Ursula Hamlet was killed when a single gunshot hit her in the neck.

Hamlet died at the scene.

KSP investigators said Hamlet’s boyfriend shot her during an altercation.

Tommy W. Dunning, 39 of Princeton, was charged with murder-domestic violence.

He was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

