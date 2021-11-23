Life Hacks with Laura: Blender cleanup

(KFVS) - Next time you use your blender, here is a hack to make cleanup quick and easy.

Take the dirty blender, add water until the blender is about 3/4 full. Then put the soap right in the blender.

Take the water and soap filled blender, place it right back on the blender base and go ahead and put that dirty lid back on too. Then blend it!

After it looks like most of the residue is off the sides, empty the blender and rinse it. There you go, you now have a perfectly clean blender!

