Keeping your pet safe during Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you enjoy your thanksgiving feast in a couple days think twice before giving any of that food to your pet.

A Heartland veterinarian said it can ruin your holiday.

“If you’re concerned about them, we’re concerned about them too,” said Dr. Alexandria Brown.

Dr. Brown is a veterinarian at Cape Small Animal Clinic and she said pets often get sick around the holidays from eating food they normally don’t consume.

“Thanksgiving time dogs are also prone to getting pancreatitis and that’s what we worry about especially after the holidays. Even for food that is safe for them to eat like turkey, un seasoned vegetable food like that,” said Dr. Brown.

She said fatty foods like ham can easily upset your pet’s stomach, especially small animals and It can take days before you see changes.

“If you go to pat and touch on their belly area if they are uncomfortable and painful. If they are not wanting to eat or hold down food no more than a day, we should see them in,” said Dr. Brown.

The American Veterinary Association shared those foods like onions, grapes and certain desserts can be poisonous and even deadly for your pet and bones from meat are easy to choke on.

The AVMA advises to dispose of turkey carcasses and bones in a covered, tightly secured trash bag placed in a closed trash container outdoors.

Dr. Brown said the holidays can be an adjustment for your pet but its ok to have fun while keeping an eye on your furry friend.

“Some dogs have iron stomachs where they can eat table scraps and be just fine and others are just more sensitive to it,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown encourages pet owners to reach out to your local veterinarian if you are concerned about your pet.

