Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings

Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge has ruled that a Kansas City man was wrongfully convicted for three murders and will be released after more than 40 years behind bars.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and other legal and political leaders worked to free Strickland because they said evidence used to convict him had been recanted or disproven since his conviction in 1979.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt fought his release, saying he believes Strickland is guilty.

Strickland was convicted in the April 25, 1978, deaths of 21-year-old Larry Ingram, 20-year-old John Walker and 22-year-old Sherrie Black. He has always denied any involvement in the murders.

