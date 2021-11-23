I-24 westbound down to 1 lane at 31mm due to overturned SEMI

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI overturned in the median of Interstate 24 near the 31 mile marker, according to emergency management services.

Westbound traffic on I-24 is down to one lane as 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

They said the crash was mainly in the median.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck is loaded with mouthwash that will likely have to bee off-loaded to allow the truck be removed.

They said the estimated duration is 4 hours.

Eastbound traffic is being directed off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange due to a crash blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 near the 27 mile marker. Eastbound traffic is being detoured east along U.S. 62.

KYTC said detour traffic will now be directed to continue on U.S. 62 eastbound to the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 interchange to return to I-24. They said this will allow recovery crews to start work removing the SEMI from the median at the 41 mile marker.

Drivers who regularly travel U.S. 62 between Eddyville and Calvert City should be aware of increased traffic along the detour.

