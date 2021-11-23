Heartland Votes
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening,...
Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening, November 19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Friday evening, November 19.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received a call of shots fired around 4:40 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of North Henderson.

Officers found shell casings near the road and damage to the east side of a home and the passenger side of a vehicle.

They said the vehicle was parked and no one was inside.

According to Hann, officer canvassed the area, but did not find any direct witnesses and the only cameras in the area did not capture the incident.

There are no suspects at this time.

