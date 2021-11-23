Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kevin Dickmann)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light frost is possible this morning.

It will also be cold with wake-up temperatures in the 20s with a few isolated teens possible in southern Illinois.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs slightly warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds increase tonight.

Southerly winds overnight will keep temps above freezing, but it will still be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning.

It will be very breezy on Wednesday and Thursday, with gust reaching between 20-30 mph.

A front will move through the Heartland early Thursday morning will bring rain for the first half of Thanksgiving.

Rain will move out by the afternoon and clouds will follow by Thursday night.

Temperatures will fall rapidly back into the 20s by Friday morning.

