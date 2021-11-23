Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 23.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 23.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one woman in her 20s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 50s
  • Male - one boy under the age of 10, one man in his 20s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one woman in her 20s and one woman in her 30s
  • Male - one teenager and one man in his 70s

White County

  • Female - one woman in her 60s
  • Male - one teenager and one man in his 30s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,764 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,119 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 898 positive cases, including nine deaths.

