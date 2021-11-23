Man injured in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Jackson on Tuesday morning, November 23.

When crews arrived to the home at 1005 Greensferry Road, flames were coming out of a window.

According to Jackson Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell, a man and a dog were in the home when the fire broke out.

The man was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While crews battle the fire, the public is urged to avoid the area.

Greensferry Rd. is closed between August Street and Deerwood Drive.

In addition to Jackson firefighters, crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and Cape County Ambulance responded to the scene.

