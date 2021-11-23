Crews to install additional 55 mph speed limit signs on I-24

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will be installing additional 55 mile per hour speed limit signs along the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in the Paducah area.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

The signs will be installed in the median from the 8 mile marker to the 2 mile marker.

There will not be lane restrictions, but drivers are urged to reduce their speed an move over before they get near a sign crew.

KYTC said the additional 55 mph signage is part of an ongoing safety effort as drivers approach an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) work zone which starts on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

The 55 mph speed reduction starts near the Elmdale Road overpass.

The 65 mph speed limit was reduced to 55 mph in early August.

KYTC said Kentucky State Police will be enforcing the speed limit on this section of I-24 during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

