Crash blocking I-24 eastbound near 27mm in Marshall Co.

The crash is along I-24 eastbound just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
The crash is along I-24 eastbound just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a SEMI and a passenger vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 27 mile marker.

This is along I-24 eastbound just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.

Eastbound traffic is being routed off at Exit 27 to take U.S. 62 East to KY 453 North to return to I-24 to the Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange.

Drivers who wish to avoid traffic should consider an alternate route from the Exit 25 interchange to I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange, then east along U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at Exit 65.

