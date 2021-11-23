Clear, Cool, and Frosty Start!

Clear, cool, and frosty to start Tuesday. Temperatures are in the 20s with a few isolated teens possible in Illinois. Calm winds could lead to light frost this morning. It will be another cooler day with high temps peaking in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies will make it a bright afternoon.

Cloud cover increases tonight with southerly winds that will keep temperatures above freezing; however, we will still see the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning. It will be very breezy Wednesday and Thursday with winds gusting between 20-30mph.

A front will move through early Thursday morning bringing rain to the first half of Thanksgiving. Rain will move out by the afternoon and so will the clouds by Thursday night. This will lead to rapidly falling temperatures back into the 20s by Friday morning. Be alert if you’re going shopping to bundle up!

-Lisa

