City of Cape Girardeau gives update on urban deer hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau says 12 deer have been killed in the past three weeks of the urban deer hunt.

They said we are in the fourth week of deer hunting in city limits.

The urban deer hunting season ends on Sunday, December 5. It began on November 1.

Hunters can only use bow and arrows to harvest a deer.

Hunting within the city limits will only be permitted in five managed hunting areas which include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.

