Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale on Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of East Oak Street and North Marion Street around 1:26 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.

Police say they do not have any suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.