Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale on Saturday

A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.
A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of East Oak Street and North Marion Street around 1:26 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.

Police say they do not have any suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

IDES strongly encouraged those who get payments via debit card to switch to direct deposit.
IDES: Changes coming to unemployment insurance benefit banking, payment methods
The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is hosting an Indoor Nativity Walk until January 10.
Indoor Nativity Walk in Uptown Jackson, Mo.
Governor Parson signed an Executive Order 21-13 to build up and support the Missouri Supply...
Governors sign the Operation Open Roads resource
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19