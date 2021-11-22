Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale on Saturday
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of East Oak Street and North Marion Street around 1:26 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
There were no reported injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.
Police say they do not have any suspect information to provide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.