UT-Martin to face Missouri State in FCS playoffs

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) -- The University of Tennessee-Martin football team is headed to the postseason for only the second time in its history.

The Skyhawks earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid into the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs.

UT-Martin won the conference crown last week with a win over Tennessee Tech.

Southeast Missouri State University finished second in the conference – but it was not enough to earn a bid in the playoffs.

UT-Martin finished with a 9-2 mark – one of its losses came to SEMO on Saturday.

The Skyhawks will play Missouri State in the first round. That game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 27, in Springfield, Mo.

