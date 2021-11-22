St. Mary churches host Thanksgiving dinner weeks after tornado

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Mary is still recovering after a tornado ripped through the town in October. Local churches are making sure the community still gets the Thanksgiving it deserves.

“I was like yes! I can show them how much I appreciate them,” Russell Harper, St. Mary resident said.

Harper described the movement he heard Trinity Baptist Church’s community Thanksgiving Dinner would still go on, a month after a tornado swept through the town.

“This church had knocked on every door and helped the people in that tornado situation,” Harper said.

Ed Carter is the Pastor at Trinity Baptist. He said every holiday his church partners with Immaculate Conception Church in St. Mary to give a Thanksgiving meal.

“I think that people are starting to recover, there’s some normality going back. There’s still some people not in their homes because they are just completely devastated but there are people starting to regroup, rebuild,” Carter said.

He explained both churches have been a helping hand in the town’s recovery.

He wants to keep it that way through the holiday season.

“It just shows the unity, the Baptist church and the Catholic Church do so many things together in the community and it just shows that we’re still going to celebrate” Carter said.

Brian Helms is with Immaculate Conception Church and a St. Mary native. He shared this year’s dinner holds more meaning than before.

“This is really a Thanksgiving,” Helms said. “Not only our traditional Thanksgiving, but a bigger thanksgiving than usual.”

“It’s an amazing community because the community is not building necessarily it’s the people and they’re all still here,” Helms said.

Despite the damage the storm left behind weeks ago, Harper said the town has come a long way.

“It has recovered, really quick, it really truly has,” Harper said.

