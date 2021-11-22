Southern Ill. health department gives COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise as we enter the Thanksgiving holiday.

The CDC says the average of new cases is up 30 percent.

The outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department said there are many ways to enjoy the holidays and to prevent catching and spreading COVID-19.

”When we’re talking about family gatherings, there are some things to think about.”

Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven Health Departments outreach coordinator, encouraged families to take precautions against COVID- 19 during the holiday season.

“Vaccines are the number one way that we can really stop the spread of COVID and prevent from spreading it to others, especially our family and loved ones when we’re visiting with them,” said Ryder.

Ryder said those who are unvaccinated should consider over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and wearing a mask indoors.

“It’s a good mitigation technique and if you are unvaccinated, you definitely should be wearing a mask in the indoor environment just so you don’t spread COVID-19,” Ryder said.

He said take these steps at your family gatherings.

“If you’re feeling bad, if you feel sick, if you have any type of symptoms that make you feel bad whether it’s a fever or a cough or any other symptoms that could be COVID or the flu,” he said. “It’s just a good idea to stay home. Don’t risk that chance of going out and infecting other people.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.