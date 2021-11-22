Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, November 22.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 22.

The health department also reported 48 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 125 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death and 178 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 22.
Egyptian Health Dept. reported 26 new cases of COVID-19
IDES strongly encouraged those who get payments via debit card to switch to direct deposit.
IDES: Changes coming to unemployment insurance benefit banking, payment methods
A vehicle was damaged by gunfire on Saturday, November 20.
Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale on Saturday
KeeShanna Jackson died after a shooting on West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police still seeking information on SIUC student’s murder; $15K reward offered