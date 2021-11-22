Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 22.
The health department also reported 48 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department there is also a total of 125 active cases.
They also said there is one additional death and 178 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.
