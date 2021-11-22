SIU mourns the death of a student

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is mourning the loss of one of its students.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane announced on social media on Sunday, November 21 that Daniel Frenando Lobo passed away and the university’s thoughts go out to his family and friends “as they face Thanksgiving without him.”

A message from Chancellor Austin Lane: We are heartbroken to learn another member of our Saluki family, Daniel Fernando... Posted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sunday, November 21, 2021

According to an obituary online, 22-year-old Lobo was from Waukegan and that that he passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The obituary stated Lobo was six months away from completing a Masters in Biology at SIU and that he loved sports, especially baseball.

His visitation will be held on Friday at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church in Waukegan. A mass will be held at the same church on Saturday, with interment to follow.

Lobo is the second SIU student to pass away this month.

Jacob Jurinek, a Chicago-area native and junior at SIU, is one of eight people who died during a surge at concert put on by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, Texas.

A third SIU student was killed shortly after the school year started in August.

Keeshann Jackson, 18 of Chicago, was shot and killed at a party that injured three others.

The cause of Lobo’s death has not been released.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said they are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old Waukegan man in Gurnee, but could not confirm at this time that Lobo is the victim.

Investigators said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle.

They believe the shooting could have been the result of a road-rage incident.

The driver was not hurt.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22.

No suspect information has been released.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Gurnee Police detectives are actively investigating the case as a homicide.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.