Salukis to face South Dakota in FCS playoffs

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU’s football season has been extended, even after Saturday’s 35-18 loss to Youngstown State.

The Salukis learned on Selection Sunday they got an at-large bid to the NCAA Football Championship Series (FCS).

The Salukis had some impressive wins early in the season, but have lost three of their final four games.

SIU quarterback Nic Baker said it’s time to look forward to the postseason.

“Man it was a rush, a straight rush,” Baker said. “I knew we couldn’t go out like that, that last game. As a football player you can’t dwell on the past. If you played bad, played good, just forget what you need to forget and it does feel like a new season.

SIU head coach Nick Hill said he glad the team is moving on to the playoffs.

“Just excited for the players,” Hill said. “Coming off a tough loss to end the season, you get in here today and you want it so badly for these guys to keep playing.”

The Salukis will face South Dakota Coyotes in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. on Saturday, November 27.

The Salukis and Coyotes both have 7-4 records.

Ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.