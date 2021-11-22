Heartland Votes
Maximum heating bill benefit to double for Missourians seeking help through LIHEAP

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The start of winter is only one month away, and Missouri residents can start preparing with some extra help from the state.

The Missouri Department of Social Services announced plans to double the maximum heating bill benefit for Missourians seeking help through LIHEAP, the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Depending on the fuel source, the state will cover hundreds of dollars in costs for heating and cooling bills, including up to nearly $1,000 for some sources. According to a news release, the state could offer assistance to Missourians up to these allotted amounts for several common fuel sources:

  • Natural Gas: $652
  • Tank Propane: $990
  • Electric: $636
  • Fuel Oil: $652
  • Wood: $438
  • Kerosene: $306
  • Cylinder Propane: $354

Anyone who received help through the energy assistance program since Oct. 1 is eligible for the new benefits. Missouri DSS says, if a benefit has already been issued, a new benefit will be issued to cover the additional amount. For example, if a $318 benefit for help with an electric bill was paid, the remaining $318 will be paid.

“This is a monumental change that can make a huge difference for a household that may be experiencing financial hardships,” said Robert J. Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “Utility costs are rising, and it is important for the safety and well-being of Missourians that the amount of help available to them during times of need better reflect the increased prices.”

Missourians with home energy bills who are at or below 60 percent of the state median income may be eligible for assistance through LIHEAP. For more information about LIHEAP and the services available, CLICK HERE.

