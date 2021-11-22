Heartland Votes
Man facing charges in connection with officer-involved shooting in New Madrid Co.

Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.(New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a chase that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Jordan Courtois, 31, is facing one count of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was booked on a failure to appear warrant for a previous incident and was released on her own recognizance.

According to court documents, on Saturday, November 20 around 11:05 p.m., the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a truck stop in Marston reporting a man in the store who had previously passed a counterfeit $100 bill for purchases.

The suspect, later identified as Courtois, left the truck stop before deputies arrived. The vehicle was later seen on State Route EE by an off-duty New Madrid Count deputy.

Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle and tried to pull it over; however, they said the driver refused to stop. After a short amount of time, he let his passenger out and continued driving.

Deputies continued following Courtois while one deputy took his passenger into custody.

When Courtois finally stopped, deputies say he gout of the vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun.

A deputy fired at Courtois four times, hitting him in the left hand, right arm and his right calf.

During an interview with Courtois, he stated he did not want to go back to prison and that’s why he ran.

Courtois was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. According to the sheriff’s office, as of Monday, he is still in the hospital in “stable condition.”

He has previous convictions for second-degree assault in New Madrid County in July 2009 and possession of dangerous drugs in New Madrid County in June 2012.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies were not injured.

As part of department policy and procedure, the shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit.

