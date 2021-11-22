Heartland Votes
Man critically injured after being struck near Chiefs game

A 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.

Police say the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan Sunday afternoon, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium.

His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area safer.

