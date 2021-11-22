Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear recommends getting vaccine, booster to stay safe this Thanksgiving

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Nov. 19.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Nov. 19.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Monday, November 22.

The governor wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and encouraged them to get the COVID-19 vaccine and/or the booster vaccine to stay safe.

He also recommended they stay home and avoid gatherings if they feel sick, wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted and keep gatherings small.

“Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Governor Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 822 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 22, and 44 additional deaths.

The positivity rate was 6.56 percent.

According to the department, 809 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 203 were in the ICU and 101 were on ventilators.

