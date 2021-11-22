Heartland Votes
Indoor Nativity Walk in Uptown Jackson, Mo.

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is hosting an Indoor Nativity Walk until January 10.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas Spirit is on display in Uptown Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is hosting an Indoor Nativity Walk until January 10.

While the walk is the main attraction, many uptown businesses are decorating for the holiday season for a more festive feeling.

“We also have windows that have been decorated top to bottom by the merchants. And also a display of Antique Santas at the History Center annex and antique toys at the history center annex,” said Jana Clifton with Uptown Jackson Revitalization organization.

The Indoor Nativity Walk features a tree for each symbol in the Nativity story.

The event is also a fundraiser with all proceeds going to a local food pantry.

