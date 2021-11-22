Heartland Votes
IDES: Changes coming to unemployment insurance benefit banking, payment methods

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced changes to the unemployment insurance benefit payments.

Beginning December 27, they said claimants who defaulted to a debit card option as their prepared method of payment will begin receiving paper checks instead of the benefits being placed on a debit card.

The paper checks will be mailed to the address associated with the claimant’s account. They said it’s important that you have an updated address on our IDES account.

Nothing will change for those with direct deposit.

According to IDES, the change came after the department’s vendor, KeyBank, made the decision to stop providing debit cards for unemployment insurance benefits. IDES then contracted with Chase bank.

They said KeyBank debit cards will continue to work normally until the card expires.

IDES strongly encouraged those who get payments via debit card to switch to direct deposit.

You can find more information on how to do that online.

