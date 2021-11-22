Governors sign the Operation Open Roads resource

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Parson announced on Monday, November 22, that he joined in with 14 other Republican Governors in signing onto the Operation Open Roads initiative.

According to the Office of Communications the governors issued a joint statement committing to use their authority to implement solutions that will support supply chain efficiency, cut regulatory red tape, and increase market access, in response to supply chain shortages being experienced across the country.

The Office of Communications said that the governors called the Biden Administration to suspend outdated regulations that are burdening commercial drivers, transportation and logistics stakeholders and American manufacturing in the joint statement.

The Governors detailed specific ways in which the Biden Administration can assist these efforts:

Lowering commercial drivers license (CDL) age requirements from 21 years old to 18 years old

Suspending federal policies that deter American manufacturing

Ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates on private businesses, particularly on the trucking and transportation industry

Ceasing inflation inducing federal spending

“Missourians, like many Americans, are deeply concerned about their rising grocery and energy bills, increasing delays for goods and services, and soaring inflation threatening their paychecks,” Governor Parson said. “The Biden Administration’s continued attempts to tax, spend, and regulate its way out of this crisis have failed. We are committed to doing what we can at the state level to fix this crisis and to get us back on track, but we need the federal government to get on board or get out of the way.”

Governor Parson signed an Executive Order 21-13 to build up and support the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force.

The Task Force is charged with convening public and private stakeholders across the state to identify potential improvements and solutions to supply chain issues occurring in Missouri.

“This is a national crisis that requires coordination across all levels of government and between public and private partners. By signing this Order and supporting this initiative, we are acknowledging the threat and working to mitigate the negative impacts on Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri agencies and stakeholders have already begun identifying ways to improve and strengthen our transportation infrastructure and workforce, and this Task Force will complement and further that work, while prioritizing prompt and meaningful solutions.”

To view the joint Republican Governors initiative Operation Open Roads, see attachment.

To view Executive Order 21-13, click here.

