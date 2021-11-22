Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 36 new COVID-19 cases
Nov. 22, 2021
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 22.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 24
- Total cases - 12,670
- Total deaths -171
Franklin County:
- New cases -12
- Total cases -7,739
- Total deaths - 109
