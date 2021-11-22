Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 22.(unsplash.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 22.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 24
  • Total cases - 12,670
  • Total deaths -171

Franklin County:

  • New cases -12
  • Total cases -7,739
  • Total deaths - 109

