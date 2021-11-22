First Alert: Chilly, cloudy Monday

(KFVS) - Time to break out the winter coat, if you haven’t already. It’s going to be a brisk start to the week.

Wind chill values this morning will feel more like the upper 20s at times.

Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with northerly winds gusting between 10-15 mph.

Afternoon highs will be below normal, making out in the low to middle 40s with isolated areas near Poplar Bluff reaching the upper 40s.

Tonight and overnight, clear skies with light southerly winds will allow temps to drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs near 50.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, there will be showers during the first half of the day with cool temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will also be breezy at times with winds shifting out of the northwest behind a frontal system.

A few snowflakes are possible, but no impacts are expected.

Friday morning will be very chilly for shoppers. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s.

