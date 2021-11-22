Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Chilly, cloudy Monday

A brisk day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.
A brisk day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.(Source: cNews/Jenny Lindenberg)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Time to break out the winter coat, if you haven’t already. It’s going to be a brisk start to the week.

Wind chill values this morning will feel more like the upper 20s at times.

Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with northerly winds gusting between 10-15 mph.

Afternoon highs will be below normal, making out in the low to middle 40s with isolated areas near Poplar Bluff reaching the upper 40s.

Tonight and overnight, clear skies with light southerly winds will allow temps to drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs near 50.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, there will be showers during the first half of the day with cool temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will also be breezy at times with winds shifting out of the northwest behind a frontal system.

A few snowflakes are possible, but no impacts are expected.

Friday morning will be very chilly for shoppers. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Andrew and Amanda Moore were both charged with receiving stolen property between December 22,...
Former Butler Co. Coroner, wife charged with stealing from funeral home
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
The Dexter Police Department has reported that an attempted armed robbery took place on the...
Attempted armed robbery in Dexter, Mo.
ThreeLine Art artist Maddie Deiters completed her mural in Marion, IL honoring military and...
14-year-old artist creates military and first responder mural

Latest News

Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
Cool and Partly Cloudy Monday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Areas of light rain and embedded heavier showers will be moving over the area through about...
First Alert: wet and cloudy with clear skies in the afternoon