Cool and Partly Cloudy Monday

Mostly clear skies this Monday morning. Northwesterly winds will make it feel quite brisk outside with wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s at times. Overall, today will be partly cloudy with northerly winds gusting between 10-15 mph. Below average temperatures will max out in the low to middle 40s with isolated areas near Poplar Bluff, MO reaching the upper 40s.

Clear skies tonight with light southerly winds allowing temperatures to drop into the mid/upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 50.

The trend heading into Thanksgiving will be rain showers during the first half of the day with cool high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be breezy at times with winds shifting out of the northwest behind a frontal system. A few wet snowflakes are possible to mix in but no impacts expected. This will cause a very chilly early Friday morning for those who are planning to hit the stores shopping. Temperatures look to be in the 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens to low 20s!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.