Cold night ahead. Slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are dealing with a few mid level clouds early this evening, but skies will clear later and temperatures will drop rapidly. Lows by morning will range from near 20 far north to the upper 20 far south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool however, it will be slightly warmer than what we saw today across the Heartland. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 40s far north to the lower 50s elsewhere.

