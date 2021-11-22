Carbondale 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Newman Catholic Student Center announced on Monday, November 22, that they will be hosting their 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner will be held on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Newman Catholic Student Center at 715 South Washington Street, Carbondale, Ill. between the SIU Rec Center and the train tracks.

According to the Newman Catholic Student Center community members will be able to receive their meal through curbside pickup, carry-out or delivery.

Newman Catholic Student Center said volunteers are still needed for the event.

If you would like to volunteer, make a donation or have a meal delivered please call 618-529-3111 or by email.

Please contact the Newman Catholic Student Center no later than Monday, November 22, at 4 p.m.

The Newman Catholic Student Center will be hosting this event with the Clinton County Knights of Columbus, area churches, businesses and generous individuals.

