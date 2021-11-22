Biannual Mass Casualty Training hosted by Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College announced on Monday, November 22, that they will be hosting their biannual Mass Casualty training event.

The training event will be held on Tuesday, November 23, at 9 a.m. at the Poplar Bluff campus of Three Rivers College on the second floor of the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center.

According to the Three Rivers College the training will help prepare students in participating programs for a mass casualty emergency such as natural disasters or terrorist attack.

The Three Rivers College said students from several fields of study including Nursing, EMT and Paramedic students will participate in the training.

Healthcare providers and area emergency services are supporting the training.

Students will coordinate much of the event themselves with serving in leadership and controlling positions.

The college is keeping the type of disaster hidden away from students so that they don’t have a chance to prepare themselves beforehand.

For any questions please contact Three Rivers College Communications Department at 573-840-9660 or by email.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.