Heartland Votes
Advertisement

47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau

Many came out to the 47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau this weekend.
Many came out to the 47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau this weekend.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo kicked off this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Many people came by for the craft event to the A.C. Brase Arena building and 4-H building where they found plenty of crafts, food, ceramics and other items to indulge in.

Vendors we talked with say it’s a great way to put their hand-crafted items on display, all while helping put a little money in their pockets.

“To help us out financially,” Wickedly Delicious Gary Stimmell said. “Most jobs just keep you going paycheck to paycheck so this helps you fill in the gaps in-between.”

We talked with My Ceramic Shop out of Millersville. The owner there says it’s a great way to put their hand-crafted items on display and show off their products they made.

“Everything on this table is made by hand,” Brenda Turner said. “The nativity set took over 2 years to make the nativity set. I hand placed every single rhinestone on every single item.”

The event was hosted by the River Valley Craft Club.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew and Amanda Moore were both charged with receiving stolen property between December 22,...
Former Butler Co. Coroner, wife charged with stealing from funeral home
The Dexter Police Department has reported that an attempted armed robbery took place on the...
Attempted armed robbery in Dexter, Mo.
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

ThreeLine Art artist Maddie Deiters completed her mural in Marion, IL honoring military and...
14-year-old artist creates military and first responder mural
Chris Benda (Illinois Botanizer) shown above.
Giant City State Park to host Best of Illinois Nature 2021
ISP DCI -Zone 8 8 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Grayville, IL.
ISP investigating death in Edwards Co.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19