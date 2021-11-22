47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Expo kicked off this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Many people came by for the craft event to the A.C. Brase Arena building and 4-H building where they found plenty of crafts, food, ceramics and other items to indulge in.

Vendors we talked with say it’s a great way to put their hand-crafted items on display, all while helping put a little money in their pockets.

“To help us out financially,” Wickedly Delicious Gary Stimmell said. “Most jobs just keep you going paycheck to paycheck so this helps you fill in the gaps in-between.”

We talked with My Ceramic Shop out of Millersville. The owner there says it’s a great way to put their hand-crafted items on display and show off their products they made.

“Everything on this table is made by hand,” Brenda Turner said. “The nativity set took over 2 years to make the nativity set. I hand placed every single rhinestone on every single item.”

The event was hosted by the River Valley Craft Club.

