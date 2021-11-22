14-year-old artist creates military and first responder mural

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old girl created quite the painting in Marion.

Maddie Deiters with ThreeLine Art started painting a mural on the side of a building after a simple request.

Eight weeks later, she completed her artwork with honoring military and first responders.

“So this side is for the Vietnam veterans,” Deiters said. “The other side is for all the first responders who protect our community and keeps us safe. The eagle in the corner draws it together with a patriotic theme.”

She said she was really inspired to do something for those who protect our country.

“It means a lot to me personally,” Deiters said. “Veterans have been through my family and generations, but I was very honored to paint this.”

For those who drive by and see the painting, she says she just wants them to remember the people that have gone overseas and died for us, along with honoring the first responders who help people.

If you would like to view the mural, you can find it at the corner of Court Street and W. Jackson Street in Marion.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.