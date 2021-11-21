Heartland Votes
SEMO Volleyball wins 2021 OVC Tournament Championship

The Redhawks won the fifth set by a score of 15-13.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champions.

The Redhawks defeated Morehead State in a close battle on Saturday night.

After giving up a 2-0 lead, the Redhawks were able to secure a 15-13 win in the fifth set, claiming the OVC throne.

Now, SEMO will look to continue its success as they move on to the NCAA tournament.

