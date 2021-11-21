SEMO Volleyball wins 2021 OVC Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champions.

The Redhawks defeated Morehead State in a close battle on Saturday night.

After giving up a 2-0 lead, the Redhawks were able to secure a 15-13 win in the fifth set, claiming the OVC throne.

Now, SEMO will look to continue its success as they move on to the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.