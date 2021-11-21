Local business owners prepare for Black Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As families prepare for their Thanksgiving feast, Heartland business owners are gearing up for Black Friday.

“Some things I placed orders as much as 2 months ago,” Meredith Ashe-Mcdearmon said.

Mcdearmon owns M Clothing and Accessories in Marion. She said she expects big crowds this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“I have done nothing but buy and buy and buy, to stock up the store and be ready for this big influx of people coming in,” Mcdearmon said.

She said this is big change from last year. She had fewer holiday shoppers last year.

This time around she’s having to wait longer times for certain products.

“I have not had issues getting products in but I have had issues of new products,” Mcdearmon said.

Lowell Anderson is the owner of Anderson’s Warehouse Furniture. He said he is also facing supply and chain issues.

“We had to start ordering back in January. Some companies are taking up to 14 months to get here,” Anderson said. “We’ve been buying and preparing for this all year long because now until New Year’s Day is our biggest time of the year.”

Anderson explained he’s also increased his staff and added extra workers ahead of Black Friday.

“We’ve put on extra for our sales team, extras on our delivery team, so we’re running 3 trucks a day sometimes 4 on deliveries,” Anderson said.

Just as much as business owners are ready to see shoppers next weekend. They believe customers are just as excited.

“I think people have the money and they’re ready to spend it,” Anderson said.

“I’m really hoping that this year with some things opening up more, with people getting out more that this Christmas will be way better,” Mcdearmon said.

